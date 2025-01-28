Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fenway Sports Group have owned NHL side the Pittsburgh Penguins since December 2020.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are exploring another sale - after parting ways with a minority stake of Liverpool.

The Reds were placed on the market in November 2022. Several parties were linked with purchasing the Anfield outfit from the likes of Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar. However, FSG - who have owned Liverpool since their £300 million takeover in 2010 - would part ways with a small shareholding.

In September 2023, it was announced that Dynasty Equity completed a strategic common equity minority investment in Liverpool. The deal was worth between £80-160 million which was ‘used to pay down bank debt incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and capital expenses made to enhance Anfield, build the AXA Training Centre, repurchase Melwood training ground and, most recently, acquisitions during the summer transfer window’.

FSG president Mike Gordon said: “Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

“We look forward to building upon the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

FSG boast an impressive portfolio that started with their purchase of iconic MLB team the Boston Red Sox in 2002. Then in December 2021, John Henry & Co. bought NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins for a reported $900 million.

However, reports suggest that FSG are now looking to also sell a slice of the Penguins. ESPN suggests that the Boston firm are taking the Penguins to market ‘this week’ but will still be the controlling owners of the team at the end of the process. It is suggested that such a decision would not be viewed as unusual and a minority sale would be need to be approved by the NHL’s board of governors.

The Penguins currently sit eighth in the Metropolitan Division and face the risk of missing out on the Stanley Cup play-offs for a third successive season. It is said that the Pennsylvania-based outfit are set to be active in the market before the NHL’s trade deadline on 7 March ‘to help the team transition to a younger roster while staying competitive’.