Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group's (FSG) valuation has increased markedly in the past 12 months.

Finance experts Forbes have listed what they believe are the most valuable sports empires in 2024. Ranked third on the list are FSG for the portfolio they boast.

John Henry and Co. own a trio of the biggest teams in three respective sports. They've been at the helm of the Reds since purchasing the club for £300 million in 2010. Liverpool's price tag has increased manifold, with Forbes valuing Liverpool at £4.17 billion last year.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are one of the most iconic in Major League Baseball. They have won four World Series titles during FSG's tenure, although they have missed the play-offs in the past two years.

In addition, FSG purchased National Hockey League outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins in December 2021 for a reported fee of around £665 million at the time.

FSG also bought a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League - spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - in June and own 50% of NASCAR team RFK Racing.

With all of their assets combined, Forbes suggested that FSG are worth a staggering $12.95 billion (£10.21 billion). It is estimated that FSG's valuation has increased by 25% since the list was published in 2023 when they were worth approximately $10.4 billion.

The most valuable sports empire is Liberty Media ($18.22 billion) - the owners of Formula 1 who were linked with investing in Liverpool before Dynasty Equity struck a deal in September. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, who own the Reds' Premier League rivals Arsenal, are valued at $15.59 billion. NFL team the LA Rams and NBA team the Denver Nuggets are also part of Stan Kroenke's portfolio.