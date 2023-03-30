Fenway Sports Group own the Boston Red Sox and their estimated value has surged yet again.

The value of one of the teams owned by Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has taken a significant leap for the second time in as many years.

FSG boast an impressive portfolio that has included Liverpool since their £300 million takeover in 2010. In that time, the Reds have returned to the top of European football - winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, Club World Club and UEFA Super Cup.

But it’s the Boston Red Sox who FSG have retained the longest. Under their previous name, New England Sports Ventures, John Henry and Tom Werner led the purchase of the MLB team in 2002.

The Red Sox are one of the most iconic baseball teams in the world and have claimed four World Series titles in the past 21 years. They’re now preparing for the new season to get underway and raise the curtain against Baltimore Orioles on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the campaign starting, Forbes has released its annual study valuing every MLB team. The Red Sox, it is said, are now worth $4.5 billion - which is a a 15% surge from last year’s valuation. In 2022, the Rex Sox were appraised at $3.9 billion, which spells a $600 million increase.

What’s more, in 2021 the Red Sox were appraised at $3.5 billion by Forbes - meaning a hike of $1 billion in two years. And having purchased the Fenway Park outfit for $700 million in 2002, their investment has increased by an estimated $3.8 billion.

The Red Sox were third on Forbes’ list of the most valuable MLB teams - behind the New York Yankees ($7.1 billion) and the Los Angeles Dodgers ($4.8 billion). Teams increased by an average of 12% in the league over the past year.

FSG also own NHL team the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR outfit RFK Racing. Forbes valued FSG at $10.4 billion in January.

