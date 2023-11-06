Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) lodged a 'monster bid' to expand their portfolio, it has been reported.

The Boston-based group already own the Anfield outfit along with Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox, National Hockey League side the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR’s RFK Racing. Earlier this year, FSG moved into the world of golf when they purchased a franchise in the new Technology Golf League that is spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The team has been named Boston Common Golf, with the season starting in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sport has been divided since the founding of LIV Golf, which is a breakaway from the PGA Tour and funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Major winners including Phil Mickelson, Brook Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have all made controversial moves that have caused fractured relationships.

In June, it was announced that the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) had agreed to form one unified commercial entity with LIV. A deadline of 31 December was set for the deal to be thrashed out. However, reports have suggested little progress has been made and negotiations are at risk of breaking down.

FSG are reportedly in discussions with the PGA about an investment deal. And according to golf journalist Alan Shipnuck, the John Henry-led group have already made a significant offer. Shipnuck wrote on X: “From talking to folks on Wall St. and in Silicon Valley who are close to the deal, the framework agreement is falling apart. Fenway Sports Group has put in a monster bid to usurp the PIF. It looks increasingly likely we go back to LIV vs. the Tour.”