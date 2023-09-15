Liverpool owners FSG make ruthless decision as John Henry speaks out

Watch more videos on Shots!

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have made a major decision at one of their other teams they own.

FSG have opted to sack Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom against the backdrop of a lacklustre MLB season. An 8-5 loss to fierce rivals the New York Yankees was the final straw for Bloom, with the Red Sox facing finishing bottom of AL East for a third time in four seasons.

The Red Sox have won four World Series titles since FSG purchased the team in 2002. Regarded as one of the most recognised outfits in baseball, they have underachieved significantly and are again set to miss out on the play-offs.

But since Bloom’s arrival from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020, the Fenway Park side have failed to meet expectations. FSG principal owner John Henry said: “While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club. Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership.

“Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said: “It’s hard to say it’s not related to results because that’s what this is all about,” Kennedy said. “We’re aiming for World Series championships. That’s it. That’s the aim, that’s the goal. We’re here to win World Series championships. While we’re here, we’re not going to waste this opportunity. That’s what the Boston Red Sox are all about.

