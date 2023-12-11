Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A partner Fenway Sports Group has purchased a stake in Liverpool's potential Champions League rivals next season.

The Reds sit at the summit of the Premier League table after a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend. However, Jurgen Klopp's side's chief aim in the 2023-24 season is to finish in the top four and return to Europe's elite club competition. They're currently in the Europa League after only managing fifth spot last term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool played in the Champions League for six successive campaigns between 2017-2023. They won a sixth crown when defeating Tottenham Hotspur on 2019 while they've been beaten in two other finals by Real Madrid.

The Champions League is the toughest competition in Europe to win. Manchester City only won their first title last season despite their uber spending in the transfer market. Paris Saint-Germain have splashed out what's been estimated at around €1.4 billion over the past decade yet their wait to get their hands on the Champions League continues. Despite signing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and other star, the closest the French club have got is the 2020 final when beaten by Bayern Munich.

Owners Qatar Sports Investments have now decided to sell a minority share - reported to be 12.5% - in PSG to Arctos Sports Partners. The American private equity firm already have interest in several sports teams. They hold a share in FSG, which gives them an indirect thin slice of Liverpool.

The deal involving Arctos and PSG reportedly values the club at more than €4 billion. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, said: “We are delighted to welcome Arctos into the Paris Saint-Germain family as a strategic partner and investor. As a club and institution, we are entering the next exciting phase of PSG’s growth and development, both on and off the pitch – which is based on long-term ambitions and attaining excellence in everything we do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Arctos is a fantastic partner to help us achieve our goals, bringing strategic expertise, ideas and innovation to our business, while providing investment and new relationships to support our footballing and sporting goals. From day one, they have passionately believed in our project, our plan and vision for the club – and we are proud to have them as part of our family. Today is an important milestone in Paris Saint Germain’s history, which will contribute greatly to the continued success and growth of our great club.”