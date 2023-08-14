Arctos Sports Group are said to be closing in on purchasing a stake in PSG.

A minority shareholder of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are the 'frontrunners' to buy a minority stake in a European rival.

According to the Guardian, Arctos Sports Partners are expected to take a share of between 5-15% in Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have been owned since Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) since 2011. However, their aim to win a first Champions League - despite signing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar along the way - has failed so far.

In a bid to 'compete with Premier League clubs on the European stage' QSI are bringing in fresh investment and the deal with Arctos could be completed within ‘months’.

FSG themselves are are looking to sell a minority stake in Liverpool. The club was placed on the market last November, with Henry since making it clear that only a share rather than a complete sale is what the Boston-based group is looking for.