Liverpool owners FSG ‘still have eyes’ on deal that could be worth $4 billion

Fenway Sports Group have recently acquired a new team but they still have eyes on a fresh deal.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) confirmed their latest business venture earlier this week - and will step into the world of golf.

The TGL, owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, will launch next year. It fuses advanced tech and live action, with some of the best players on the PGA Tour set to be involved. It is aimed at attracting a new, younger audience to the sport and will be aired on Primetime TV.

There will be six franchises taking part in the first season and FSG have snapped up their own. It will be based in the group’s Boston home, with principal owner John Henry speaking of his excitement after striking a deal.

Henry and FSG chairman Tom Werner said: “We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honor of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled. Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA Tour players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.”

The TGL deals means that FSG now have an interest across five sports. They have owned Liverpool since 2010 when purchasing the club for £300 million from John Hicks and George Gillett. In that time, the Reds have won seven major trophies - including a sixth Champions League and maiden Premier League title.

That deal came eight years after the takeover of iconic Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox have won four World Series titles in the past 21 years.

In 2007, FSG purchased 50% of NASCAR team Roush Racing. They are now named RFK Racing after driver Brad Keselowski became a co-owner last year. And in November 2021, FSG bought National Hockey League outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fee reportedly in the region of $900 million.

It's an impressive portfolio that Henry and Co. boast. But they still not be finished. It's been well-known knowledge that FSG have previously coveted owning a basketball team. What's more, NBA legend LeBron James, who is a lifetime partner and increased his equity in FSG earlier this year, harbours similar ambitions when his career comes to a close. James recently hinted he may be ready to retire after completing his 20th season.

Las Vegas has been named as the potential destination where a new NBA franchise could be created. In 2016, ice hockey team the Vegas Golden Knights was formed while NFL franchise the Raiders relocated from Oakland to Sin City in 2020.

And according to the Boston Globe, FSG 'still has its eyes on becoming primary owner of an NBA franchise, with the expansion club expected to land in Las Vegas front and center of that vision'.

