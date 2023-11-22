Liverpool principal owner John Henry at Stamford Bridge. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group's latest venture has been hit by a 12-month delay.

Liverpool's owners expanded their portfolio earlier this year. Also in charge of Major League Baseball side the Boston Red Sox and National League Hockey team, FSG made the step into the golfing world by purchasing a franchise in the newly-formed Technology Golf League (TGL).

Headed by icons Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the new league 'will showcase team matches fusing advanced tech' in a bid to attract a new audience to the sport. A purpose-built venue at the SoFi Center at the Palm Beach Gardens campus of Palm Beach State College, Florida, was built and broadcasting rights at primetime on ESPN in America were agreed.

FSG named their team Boston Common Golf, with four-time major winner McIlroy, lifelong Liverpool fan Tyrrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott assigned to represent the New Englanders. A start date of January 2024 was given - but the launch has been pushed back until 2025.

Damage to the SoFi Center due to a power outage that caused the collapse of the air-supported dome roof means that the maiden TGL season won't start until 2025. A statement said: "This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules, and the primetime sports television calendar.

"Despite this new timeline for the venue, we remain excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with our players, fans and teams."