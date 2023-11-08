Liverpool owners FSG team up with someone who expressed desire to invest in Man Utd

Liverpool and FSG chairman Tom Werner, right, with Rory McIlroy at Fenway Park. Picture: CNBC Halftime Report/ X

It's a new venture that will begin in earnest next year.

Certainly, it's a step into the unknown for those involved - including Fenway Sports Group (FSG). Already owning three renowned sports teams in Liverpool, Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox and National Hockey League the Pittsburgh Penguins, FSG have now taken a step into golf.

The John Henry-led group purchased a franchise in the new Technology Golf League (TGL), which is spearheaded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods and launched in January 2024. Aimed to attract a new audience to the sport, the action 'fuses advanced tech and live action with six teams of PGA Tour stars across a season of matches'.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

FSG's team is based in Boston and was given the name of Boston Common last week. And the players that will be competing for the New England outfit have also been confirmed. On Common's roster includes avid Liverpool fan Tyrrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and McIlroy.

McIlroy is one of the most recognisable names in the sport. He's currently ranked second in the world, won four major championships and helped Europe claim Ryder Cup glory on five occasions during his career. And it means that FSG have teamed up with a boyhood Manchester United fan who has expressed interest in investing in the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to purchase a 25% stake in the Old Trafford club from the Glazer family after Qatari Sheikh Jassim pulled out of a takeover - and McIlroy revealed he'd love to take a small slice.

The Northern Irishman, who has already acquired a stake in Formula One team Alpine along with Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, told Sky Sports: "Sports team ownership used to be limited to private equity, and people who had a ton of money. But now sports stars are becoming more savvy and using their money in the right way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would love to be able to own a tiny percentage of the club I grew up cheering on as a boy. I would have loved to have taken 0.00001 per cent of Manchester United when Jim Ratcliffe took 25 per cent. And if another opportunity comes my way I will look at it. But it is not something that has come across our table as of yet."

However, that won't impact his partnership with FSG, who could take a further step into golf. Chairman Tom Werner, who also holds the same role at Liverpool, confirmed that FSG have held talks about investing in the PGA Tour.

Speaking to CNBC's Halftime show to promote the TGL alongside McIlroy, Werner said: “We don't really like to talk about things that are in discussion. Really, we're here to talk about tomorrow’s golf and this team and anything we can do to help Rory and the PGA, we're happy to offer our support.