The midfielder is a free agent in the summer and won’t be short of options when the window opens.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly has options for a move in the Premier League and in Serie A should he leave on a free transfer this summer.

The midfielder’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season after six years at the club and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the club.

Game-time has been at a premium for the 29-year-old, having featured for less than 500 minutes so far across all competitions this season and the latest reports are pointing towards a seemingly inveitable conclusion.

According to Sami Mokbel at the Daily Mail, Chamberlain has attracted interest from a trio of Premier League clubs, as well as clubs in Serie A.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton are among the clubs to have expressed an early interest in the former Arsenal star leading into the summer transfer window.

Brighton were interested in taking him in the January window but didn’t want to pay a fee for him given he is available for nothing at the end of the season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could be part of a trio of midfielders who could leave this summer, as both Naby Keita and James Milner will see their deals expire too.

Injuries have been the story of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time at the club but he’s still managed 145 appearances across the years with 18 goals and 15 assists.

Despite his injury record, he was a key squad player for Jurgen Klopp across the both the 2017/18 and 2019/20 seasons - making 89 appearances across those two campaigns as he helped Liverpool to win their first Premier League title.

He’s also won the Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time on Merseyside, as well as reaching two further Champions League finals.

