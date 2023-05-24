Liverpool have been put through their paces as they prepare for their final game of the 2022-23 season.

The Reds make the trip to Southampton on Sunday, with the clash likely to be a dead rubber. Jurgen Klopp's side are still in the race for Champions League qualification but Manchester United need only one point from their final two games to secure fourth spot. Should United avoid defeat against Chelsea on Thursday evening, they’ll indeed book their spot in next term’s elite club competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, Liverpool will want to bring the curtain down on their campaign with a victory, which will see them win eight of their final nine matches.

The Reds uploaded training photos from a session at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday. And Darwin Nunez is back involved and underwent an individual programme. The forward, who has scored 15 goals this season, has missed the past two games with a toe injury but Liverpool may be hopeful he can feature on the south coast.

However, five players were missing from training. One of those is Naby Keita, who appears he's played his final game for Liverpool. The centre-midfielder will leave at the end of his contract.

Another player yet again not spotted is Nat Phillips. Klopp has not cited that the centre-back has an injury but he's not been seen in training for several weeks. Phillips has made just five appearances this season and he may look to depart in the summer transfer window for regular football elsewhere. He was linked with Galatasary in the January transfer window and has two years left on his contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are long-term injuries.