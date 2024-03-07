Trey Nyoni. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool youngsters Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo trained with the first team ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Sparta Prague.

Nyoni became the Reds' youngest FA Cup debutant when he featured off the bench in the 3-0 win over Southampton last week. The 16-year-old midfielder, signed from Leicester City, was also an unused substituted in the Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea.

Meanwhile, centre-back Nallo - who arrived from West Ham - was in the match-day squad against Southampton, The 17-year-old has regularly featured for Liverpool under-21s this season.

However, neither teenager will be able to face Sparta in the last 16 first leg despite Liverpool's lengthy injury list. They do not qualify to be part of the Reds' List B squad as they have not been at the club for an uninterrupted period of two years since their 15th birthdays.

It means that they would have to feature on List A although Liverpool's 25-man squad is already at at capacity. In fact, Joel Matip - sidelined with a long-term ACL injury - has been removed so goalkeeper Adrian could be added amid No.1 Alisson Becker's hamstring injury. Adrian has been omitted from the squad for the group stage.

Mo Salah has been named in Liverpool's 23-man squad, however, as he closes in on a return from a hamstring injury. But 18-year-old Jayden Danns, who bagged a double in last week's victory over Southampton, misses out. The forward sustained a concussion in the 1-0 triumph at Nottingham Forest and cannot feature.

