Liverpool pair spotted back in training as Luis Diaz injury ‘update’ emerges

Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of the clash against Newcastle United.

Liverpool have been put through their paces in training ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United.

And there is good news for the Reds as Luis Diaz continues his recovery. The winger has not played since suffering a knee injury in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in October. Diaz was today snapped running at the AXA Training Centre away from the main group alongside rehabilitation fitness coach David Rydings, however. The Colombia international is expected to be back available next month.

Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho was again spotted. He could not be seen in photos uploaded by the club last week and did not feature in the squad in the Merseyside derby defeat of Everton earlier this week.

Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on February 16, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

In addition, teenager Ben Doak is also back with the group, having had a minor issue. The 17-year-old has made five appearances in all competitions this season.

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino both came off the bench against Everton, having not played since October and November respectively. They continue to work towards full match fitness.

Virgil van Dijk was on the bench against Everton and he could well return to the starting line-up against Newcastle. And Arthur Melo continues to train unscathed, having undergone thigh surgery.