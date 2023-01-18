Liverpool earned a 1-0 victory over Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay but two players suffered minor issues.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Harvey Elliott played through the pain barrier during Liverpool's FA Cup victory at Wolves.

The Reds moved into the fourth round of the competition they're currently holders of as they earned a 1-0 win in a replay at Molineux last night.

Klopp made eight changes to the team that was beaten 3-0 by Brighton in the Premier League last weekend. And those who have been on the periphery of things took their chance by earning Liverpool's first victory of 2023.

Elliott's sublime long-range effort in the 13th minute proved the difference between the two sides. Indeed, the 19-year-old earned man-of-the-match plaudits for his overall performance. And Klopp revealed that Elliott suffered a knock in the second period but fought through it.

The Liverpool manager told the BBC: “It was good (Elliott's performance) in a few different positions, especially with an early knock to the ankle. No twisting or whatever but just a knock which is quite painful early in the second half. But he fought through and his goal was exceptional.

“I don't want to make his performance smaller but I had a few man of the matches today. It's just that the others didn't score but we played a really good first half and had very good periods in the second. At the end, it's just passion to put a foot in or the body to block the shots, which is what is needed.”

