Liverpool were forced to settle for a frustrating 2-2 draw against rivals Manchester United last weekend, suffering a blow in their Premier League title race. Despite taking an early lead, the Reds fell behind United in the second half but a late penalty dispatched by Mohamed Salah clawed back a point.

The equaliser was Liverpool’s sixth goal converted from the spot this season. Transfermarkt has collected data from across the Premier League season and ranked each club in order of penalties they have been awarded so far. Take a look below at how Liverpool’s penalty count compares to some of their closest rivals and the rest of the top division.