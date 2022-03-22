Conor Bradley is the latest Liverpool player who’s suffered an injury during the international break.
The youngster is yet to link up with Northern Ireland for their friendly against Luxembourg.
Bradley has remained at Anfield having sustained a knee issue.
He’s being assessed and been ruled out of action for his country’s game on Friday.
Bradley, 18, has made five appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season - including a Champions League debut against AC Milan in December.
It remains to be seen whether the right-back will be available for Northern Ireland’s game against Hungary in Belfast on Tuesday 29 March. He’s been capped four times to date.
Bradley is the fourth player who’s suffered an issue before or during the international break.
Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out of the England squad because of a hamstring issue. He missed the 1-0 FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Naby Keita withdrew from the Guinea set-up due to a knee issue.
And Andy Robertson is yet to report for Scotland duty because of illness.