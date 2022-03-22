Conor Bradley joins Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Andy Robertson on the sidelines during the international break.

Conor Bradley is the latest Liverpool player who’s suffered an injury during the international break.

The youngster is yet to link up with Northern Ireland for their friendly against Luxembourg.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley has remained at Anfield having sustained a knee issue.

He’s being assessed and been ruled out of action for his country’s game on Friday.

Bradley, 18, has made five appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season - including a Champions League debut against AC Milan in December.

It remains to be seen whether the right-back will be available for Northern Ireland’s game against Hungary in Belfast on Tuesday 29 March. He’s been capped four times to date.

Bradley is the fourth player who’s suffered an issue before or during the international break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out of the England squad because of a hamstring issue. He missed the 1-0 FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Naby Keita withdrew from the Guinea set-up due to a knee issue.