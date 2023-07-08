Calvin Ramsay has reported for the first day of Liverpool pre-season training - despite departing on loan.

The right-back joined the Reds from Aberdeen last summer. But he endured a difficult maiden campaign at Anfield because of injuries and was restricted to just two appearances. He first suffered with a back problem shortly after his arrival before suffering a season-ending knee injury in February.

To garner valuable senior experience, Liverpool have opted to sent Ramsay on loan to Preston North End for the 2023-24 campaign.

But with some of Jurgen Klopp’s squad reassembling at the AXA Training Centre today, Ramsay was one of them.

The 20-year-old was pictured undergoing tests in the gym before working outside with the ball as he works towards the end of his rehabilitation period.

Ramsay will join up with Preston on Saturday 15 July after his fitness programme is complete.

Eight first-team players attended the opening day of pre-season; Adrian, Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Darwin Nunez, Nat Phillips and Thiago Alcantara.