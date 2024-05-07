Liverpool player gives injury update after being ruled out for six months - 'I was feeling it'
Stefan Bajcetic told of his delight after his Liverpool injury return.
The midfielder enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign in the 2022-23 season, making 19 appearances in total. However, he was forced to undergo adductor surgery in March 2023.
Bajcetic was slowly built back up to fitness and after making two outings in September, he hit a setback. As a result, Liverpool were patient with the 19-year-old to ensure that he did not break down again.
Bajcetic made three appearances for the under-21s before coming off the bench in the Reds’ 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. It was his first league appearance in more than a year while he hadn’t represented Jurgen Klopp’s side for more than seven months.
And now the Spain youth international is hoping to build some rhythm in the final weeks of the campaign. Bajcetic told the club’s website: "It is good to be back to winning ways, and it's always good as well to step on the pitch after a long time as well so yeah, a happy day!
"It's been a long time. It's good to be back. I still need to improve a lot, still need to get my rhythm back and keep playing hopefully.
“It was important to start with the under21s first to get my rhythm back a little bit because the Premier League is so quick. It was good management by the club and me to play a bit with the under-21s to get rhythm. Now I'm ready to step up.
"I came back and played a couple of games [earlier in the season], but then I was feeling it again. So I wanted to recover properly, get stronger in all my body, so that I would not get it back. Hopefully now, touch wood, it's all good."
