Stefan Bacjetic in Liverpool training along with Curtis Jones. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic told of his delight after his Liverpool injury return.

The midfielder enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign in the 2022-23 season, making 19 appearances in total. However, he was forced to undergo adductor surgery in March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bajcetic was slowly built back up to fitness and after making two outings in September, he hit a setback. As a result, Liverpool were patient with the 19-year-old to ensure that he did not break down again.

Bajcetic made three appearances for the under-21s before coming off the bench in the Reds’ 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. It was his first league appearance in more than a year while he hadn’t represented Jurgen Klopp’s side for more than seven months.

And now the Spain youth international is hoping to build some rhythm in the final weeks of the campaign. Bajcetic told the club’s website: "It is good to be back to winning ways, and it's always good as well to step on the pitch after a long time as well so yeah, a happy day!

"It's been a long time. It's good to be back. I still need to improve a lot, still need to get my rhythm back and keep playing hopefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was important to start with the under21s first to get my rhythm back a little bit because the Premier League is so quick. It was good management by the club and me to play a bit with the under-21s to get rhythm. Now I'm ready to step up.