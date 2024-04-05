Thiago Alcantara, right, in Liverpool training. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly undergoing treatment in Spain for his ongoing injury.

The midfielder has been limited to just a five-minute cameo for Liverpool in their Premier League title charge. Thiago had surgery for a hip flexor issue the best part of a year ago - but has been able to shake off his problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After coming off the bench in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal in February, Thiago aggravated his problem and has been sidelined since. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp subsequently admitted he's unsure if the former Bayern Munich man will feature again this season.

According to Spanish media outlet Relevo, Thiago is now rehabbing in his homeland with a target of returning to full fitness next season and to ‘enjoy his football again’. The 33-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in June and he's not expected to be handed a fresh deal.

It is said that a switch to Saudi Arabia is a possibility - having turned down a move to the Gulf state last summer. Former Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum are currently in the Saudi Pro League.

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern in September 2020 for a reported fee of £20 million. However, the 33-year-old has been plagued by injury for the majority of his Anfield career, having made a total of only 98 games, scoring three goals.