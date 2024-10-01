Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news on Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa ahead of the clash against Bologna.

Arne Slot has provided an injury update on Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against Bologna.

The forward duo were both absent from the Reds’ training session earlier this after. After playing his part in both goals during the 2-1 win at Wolves, Jota sustained a minor foot injury. He has had a scan but it came back clear.

Chiesa was an unused substitute at Wolves, although he did start the 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Jota is expected to be involved against Bologna at Anfield tomorrow night despite missing the past two training sessions. But Chiesa has been ruled out of the encounter. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Slot said: “Diogo missed two sessions after the game against Wolves. He took a knock. I’m expecting him to be with us tomorrow, available to play.

“Federico trained yesterday, came in today with some problems and not expecting him to be in the team which is a pity for us but more for him as he was looking forward to a Champions League at Anfield and especially because we facet an Italian team.

“It’s always difficult because it happened yesterday but I’m not expecting him to be out for a long time. We will have to see if he can be in the team on Saturday.”