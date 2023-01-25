Nat Phillips has been linked with a departure from Liverpool.

Nat Phillips appeared not to be in training during the latest batch of photos uploaded by Liverpool.

The defender has been linked with a switch away from Anfield in the final week of the January transfer window.

Phillips is fifth-choice centre-back at the Reds and has been limited to just five appearances.

The former Bolton man was loaned to AFC Bournemouth a year ago and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Phillips had been expected to depart Liverpool on a permanent basis in the summer but an injury to Ibrahima Konate meant he was required to provide cover.

The Reds currently have Virgil van Dijk out sidelined with a hamstring injury, although Rhys Williams has returned to the club following a loan spell at Blackpool.

