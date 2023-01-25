Nat Phillips appeared not to be in training during the latest batch of photos uploaded by Liverpool.
The defender has been linked with a switch away from Anfield in the final week of the January transfer window.
Phillips is fifth-choice centre-back at the Reds and has been limited to just five appearances.
The former Bolton man was loaned to AFC Bournemouth a year ago and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League.
Phillips had been expected to depart Liverpool on a permanent basis in the summer but an injury to Ibrahima Konate meant he was required to provide cover.
The Reds currently have Virgil van Dijk out sidelined with a hamstring injury, although Rhys Williams has returned to the club following a loan spell at Blackpool.
It was reported by the Daily Mail that Liverpool have been in negotiations to sell Phillips. And he seemingly was not in training this afternoon as Jurgen Klopp’s side prepare to face Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.