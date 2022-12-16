Liverpool player ratings from the 4-1 victory vs AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

Liverpool ended their trip to the Middle East with a comfortable 4-1 victory over AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

A double for Darwin Nunez and goals for Mo Salaha and Thiago Alcantara ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side will restart the 2022-23 campaign with a win under their belt.

Liverpool took the lead after just five minutes when Salah rounded off a well-worked goal with aplomb.

However, Milan hit back on 29 minutes through Alexis Saelemaekers. But the Reds ensured they went into half-time ahead through Thiago’s superb effort from outside the box.

The game lost momentum somewhat in the second half as both teams made substitutions. But the Reds ensured they claimed all three points when Nunez finished with composure in the 82nd minute.

Then the striker grabbed his second of the game in the closing stage with a finish from close range from Ben Doak’s cross.

Liverpool had a chance to grab a bonus point in the penalty shootout but lost 4-3.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Perhaps will be disappointed he didn’t do better with Saelemaekers’ goal, although may have been blinded. Made an easy save late in the half and was decent on the ball. Subbed in the 59th minute. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. James Milner - 7 Another very good game deputising at right-back. Proved a good outlet down the flank and always was there on the overlap. Aggressive in his defending. Subbed in the 59th minute. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Joe Gomez - 7 Made a brilliant recovery run to thwart a Milan chance in the first half. Otherwise untroubled. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Joel Matip - 8 Had an exceptional first half. Matip went on one of his trademark forays and earned himself an assist for Salah’s goal. Read the play brilliantly and made a couple of big clearances. Headed an effort wide in the second half before being subbed in the 66th minute. Photo: KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales