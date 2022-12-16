Liverpool player ratings gallery: 17y/o among several stars to score 8/10 in AC Milan win
Liverpool player ratings from the 4-1 victory vs AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.
Liverpool ended their trip to the Middle East with a comfortable 4-1 victory over AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.
A double for Darwin Nunez and goals for Mo Salaha and Thiago Alcantara ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side will restart the 2022-23 campaign with a win under their belt.
Liverpool took the lead after just five minutes when Salah rounded off a well-worked goal with aplomb.
However, Milan hit back on 29 minutes through Alexis Saelemaekers. But the Reds ensured they went into half-time ahead through Thiago’s superb effort from outside the box.
The game lost momentum somewhat in the second half as both teams made substitutions. But the Reds ensured they claimed all three points when Nunez finished with composure in the 82nd minute.
Then the striker grabbed his second of the game in the closing stage with a finish from close range from Ben Doak’s cross.
Liverpool had a chance to grab a bonus point in the penalty shootout but lost 4-3.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.