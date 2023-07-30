Liverpool player ratings from the 4-0 pre-season friendly victory against Leicester City in Singapore.

Liverpool ramped up things during their pre-season campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Leicester City.

The Reds dominated their first game during their trip to Singapore, with Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak all on target.

It was the best performance of the summer so far from Jurgen Klopp’s side as they build towards the 2023-24 Premier League curtain raiser against Chelsea in two weeks’ time.

Liverpool started the game slowly and needed a big save from goalkeeper Caominhin Kelleher to remain level. The Republic of Ireland international rushed off his line to deny Wilfred Ndidi in the eighth minute.

Nunez did have the ball in the back of the net for the Reds two minutes later although he was adjudged to have strayed offside. But it would be that man Nunez who’d open the scoring in the 29th minute when Jota’s shot could only be parried and the Uruguay international finished into an empty net.

Klopp’s men put their foot on the gas and doubled the advantage on 35 minutes through a composed Clark finish. Then three minutes later, Jota was left in acres of space inside the box and headed home Mo Salah’s cross.

Liverpool made 10 changes at the interval but continued to dominate. Dominik Szboszlai almost scored a sensational goal when he spotted Mads Hermansen off his line - but the Foxes keeper got back to make a save with his head.

However, the fourth goal did arrive in the 64th minute when Joel Matip flicked on a Szoboszlai corner and Doak craned his neck to steer home at the back post.

Klopp’s troops did continue to have the better of things, with Luis Diaz having a goal ruled out for offside. But Klopp will be satisfied with his troops’ performance as they play Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 7 Made a crucial stop from Ndidi in the first half. Untroubled otherwise.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Drifted centrally throughout the first half and dictated plenty of play. Also had a shot kept out. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 6 Caught out of position that led to a big Leicester chance but sound otherwise in the first half. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Virgil van Dijk - 7 Barely put a foot wrong in the first half and made one real fair but aggressive tackle. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images