Liverpool opened their 2023-24 pre-season campaign with a 4-2 win against Karlsruher at the BBBank Wildpark.

A stoppage-time double from Diogo Jota earned the Reds victory over the German second-tier side, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo also netting.

However, Jurgen Klopp would have been happy that the majority of his squad got 45 minute into their legs against the German second-tier side.

It took Liverpool just three minutes to get their summer campaign off the mark. Nunez should have pulled the trigger but passed to Mo Salah before the ball was returned to the Uruguay international to finish with aplomb.

On nine minutes, Virgil van Dijk powered home a header from a corner but it was disallowed as there was adjuged to have been a foul committed.

Karlsruher started to grow into the game and Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a smart save from Lars Stindl in the 20th minute. But Kelleher was unable to get anywhere near the home side’s equaliser six minutes before half-time when Stindl smashed home an unstoppable volley via the underside of the crossbar.

Klopp named a completely different line-up for the second half. And that showed as Karlsruher started by far the brighter and after inside three minutes, Sebastian Jung slammed home into the near post.

But Liverpool took charge for the rest of the second period and were back on level terms in the 70th minute when Diogo Jota headed across goal and Gakpo swivelled before finding the net.

It appeared the Reds’ opening game of the summer would end in a stalemate. But in stoppage-time, Jota bagged twice to deliver a win.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Liverpool's Dutch striker Cody Gakpo (C) celebrates scoring the 2-2 goal with his team-mates during the pre-season friendly football match between Karlsruhe SC and Liverpool FC in Karlsruhe, western Germany, on July 19, 2023. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images) Liverpool player ratings from the pre-season clash against Karisruher. Picture: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Made one good stop when backpeddling to tip over the bar in the first half then had no chance with the equalising goal. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Conor Bradley - 6 Showed energy in the first half and drifted centrally at times but gave away one rash foul. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Ibrahima Konate - 5 Sloppily gave away the free-kick that led to Karisruher’s equaliser while he got away with another heavy touch in the first half. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images