Liverpool player ratings: 17y/o scores 8/10 and one 9/10 in Karlsruher pre-season victory - gallery
Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 4-2 pre-season friendly win against Karlsruher.
Liverpool opened their 2023-24 pre-season campaign with a 4-2 win against Karlsruher at the BBBank Wildpark.
A stoppage-time double from Diogo Jota earned the Reds victory over the German second-tier side, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo also netting.
However, Jurgen Klopp would have been happy that the majority of his squad got 45 minute into their legs against the German second-tier side.
It took Liverpool just three minutes to get their summer campaign off the mark. Nunez should have pulled the trigger but passed to Mo Salah before the ball was returned to the Uruguay international to finish with aplomb.
On nine minutes, Virgil van Dijk powered home a header from a corner but it was disallowed as there was adjuged to have been a foul committed.
Karlsruher started to grow into the game and Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a smart save from Lars Stindl in the 20th minute. But Kelleher was unable to get anywhere near the home side’s equaliser six minutes before half-time when Stindl smashed home an unstoppable volley via the underside of the crossbar.
Klopp named a completely different line-up for the second half. And that showed as Karlsruher started by far the brighter and after inside three minutes, Sebastian Jung slammed home into the near post.
But Liverpool took charge for the rest of the second period and were back on level terms in the 70th minute when Diogo Jota headed across goal and Gakpo swivelled before finding the net.
It appeared the Reds’ opening game of the summer would end in a stalemate. But in stoppage-time, Jota bagged twice to deliver a win.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.