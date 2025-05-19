Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 3-2 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s winless run since being crowned Premier League champions continued as they fell to a 3-2 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

The Reds twice led through goals from Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai, but the Seagulls flexed their muscle in what was an entertaining affair and battled to victory. Arne Slot made several changes yet again as results do not matter, having secured a record-equalling 20th English championship some three weeks ago.

But the Liverpool boss will be hoping to sign off the season with a victory when his side lift the Premier League trophy after the fixture against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Match report

Liverpool had the first sight on goal within the first minute when Cody Gakpo flashed wide. And the visitors were ahead eight minutes later when Conor Bradley burst to the byline and pulled a ball back for Elliott to finish from close range.

Bradley had an opportunity to double the advantage on 22 minutes but he flashed just wide of the far post. Brighton then started to get on top and deservedly levelled in the 32 minute when Yasin Ayari beat Liverpool’s offside trap and found the back of the net.

But on the stroke of half-time, Slot’s men were back in front when Szoboszlai caught Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen off guard and his mishit cross found the back of the net.

Mo Salah had a glorious chance to give Liverpool a two-goal advantage in the 54th minute when he had the goal at his mercy but somehow flashed wide. And that was punished on 69 minutes when Kaoru Mitoma equalised shortly after coming off the bench.

And it was another substitute who delivered for Brighton with five minutes remaining, with Matt O’Riley crossing for Jack Hinshelwood to finish at the back post. Although the offside flag initially ruled out the goal, a VAR check deemed that it was legitimate.

Liverpool were unable to muster up any real response despite there being eight minutes of added-time. Slot admitted ahead of the game that winning the title means it has been more difficult for his troops to be motivated to win games - and that appeared the case.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7

Made one routine save in the first half and nothing he could do about the equaliser. Pulled off two fine saves from Welbeck after the break and another from Mitoma after the Japan international had equalised.

Conor Bradley - 7

Displayed all of his attacking potency by surging to the byline and laying the ball on a plate for Elliott to open the scoring. Flashed an effort wide later in the first half. Got in the way of a couple of Simon Adingra shots but looked like he reacted too late to Ayari’s run for the equaliser. Got forward when he could in the second period before being subbed in the 77th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 5

Won everything that came his way before getting caught on his heels for the ball over the top that allowed Ayari to equalise. Played one outstanding long ball for Diaz but got dragged too far out of position a few times in the second half.

Jarell Quansah - 6

Made one important headed clearance from a corner in the first half and generally did well. Threw himself into one robust tackle after the break and mopped up several balls into the box, but was the one who played O’Riley onside for Brighton’s third goal

Kostas Tsimikas - 5

Did enough to put off Danny Welbeck with one header in the first half but couldn’t contribute much else throughout the clash.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5

Had to do a lot of chasing back in the first half. Gave away a free-kick early in the second half and couldn’t get going.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Started the move for the opening goal with a raking pass for Salah.Used the ball well throughout the first half and while he might not have been going for goal to put Liverpool back in front, he got the luck he deserved. Continued to battle away before being subbed in the 64th minute.

Harvey Elliott - 6

An early dummy started a swift attack before he kept his composure to open the scoring and got the assist for Szoboszlai’s goal. Couldn’t influence the game as much as he’d have otherwise liked, but did start to find pockets of space as the game wore on.

Mo Salah - 4

Named captain with Virgil van Dijk rested, he played a clever pass that set Bradley free for the opening goal but was otherwise limited to a couple of tame shots. It was then almost unfathomable that he shot wide from just yards out and saw another shot saved by Verbruggen.

Federico Chiesa - 5

Was unselfish when he passed to Bradley rather than going for goal and played one superb long ball to release Salah, but flittered in and out of the first half.

Cody Gakpo - 5

Flashed an effort in the first half just wide but otherwise lacked a killer punch. Should have had an assist when he showed a good injection of pace and crossed for Salah before being substituted in the 64th minute.

Sub 1 - Curtis Jones (replaced Szoboszlai) - 6

Demanded the ball plenty after coming on.

Sub 2 - Luis Diaz (replaced Gakpo) - 6

Tried to make things happen but everything didn’t come off.

Sub 3 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Chiesa) - 5

Barely involved

Sub 4 - Wataru Endo (replaced Bradley) - 6

Did OK as a makeshift right-back.