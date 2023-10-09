Liverpool would have felt relieved to have escaped the south coast with a point as they earned a 2-2 draw against Brighton. The Reds were short of their best yet a quickfire Mo Salah double ensured the honours were even at the AMEX Stadium.

Liverpool were below par for much of the first half, with Brighton slowly turning the screw. The Seagulls took the lead on 20 minutes with the Reds architects of their own downfall. Alexis Mac Allister lost possession from a loose Virgil van Dijk pass, with Brighton working the ball to Simon Adingra, who fired beyond out-of-position Alisson Becker in the visiting goal.

Carlos Baleba then almost doubled Brighton’s advantage when he fired narrowly wide from 25 yards. But Liverpool would finally come alive and were level five minutes before the break. Klopp’s troops forced Brighton into an error and launched a swift attack, with Darwin Nunez teeing up Salah to curl into the far corner.

Then four minutes later, Liverpool were presented with a gilt-edged chance to complete a turnaround. The Reds again pressed with conviction, with Dominik Szoboszlai pilfering the ball from Pascal Gross and was hauled down inside the penalty area. Salah stepped up and fired into the right-hand corner to give the away side the advantage.

Klopp introduced Ryan Gravenberch at the interval in the place of Harvey Elliott, which helped Liverpool gain more control in midfield. But the Reds were indebted to Alisson in the 49th minute as he atoned for his first-half gaffe when making a fine save from Adingra in a one-on-one situation.

And on 54 minutes, Gravenberch was left seething when he squandered a chance from just yards out. He got on the end of a Szosboslai cross at the back post but with the goal at his mercy, the summer signing from Bayern Munich somehow hit the crossbar. Gravenberch would have another effort saved before Brighton again got on top.

And the Seagulls would have their equaliser with 12 minutes left. Andy Robertson failed to clear a corner at the front post and Lewis Dunk profited to prod home. And with seven minutes remaining, Kopites’ hearts were in their mouths when Joao Pedro was left in acres of space inside the Liverpool box but fired over.

It means the Reds have dropped points in their past two league games, but Klopp would have been happy with a point overall. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 5 Had to do better with Adringa’s shot. Made a big save in the second period Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 Not involved enough in the first half and fired a free-kick into the wall. Made one key interception in the second half but couldn’t get going before subbed in the 79th minute. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Joel Matip - 6 Generally solid in the first half and went on a couple of forays. Skipped past a little too easily by Mitoma on one occasion in the second half before being subbed in the 72nd minute. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images