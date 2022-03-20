Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the FA Cup to set up a semi-final clash against Manchester City.

Liverpool moved into the semi-finals of the FA Cup as they laboured to a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Reds were well below their best against the Championship outfit but were bailed out by Diogo Jota’s late finish.

Now Jurgen Klopp’s side will meet Manchester City in the last four at Wembley next month.

Roberto Firmino wasted a big chance for Liverpool in the 28th minute when he was left one-on-one with Forest keeper Ethan Horvath - but saw his shot saved.

In the 53rd minute, Jota saw a tame shot easily gathered by Horvath.

Forest spurned their golden opportunity in the 77th minute when Philip Zinckernagel flashed wide following a good move.

And Liverpool made them pay by notching the all-important opener a minute later. Kostas Tsimikas floated in a cross and Jota pounced with a close-range finish.

The heroes

- Diogo Jota: was far from his peak throughout the game but delivered when it mattered. Showed excellent movement and finished with aplomb.

- Kostas Tsimikas: another whose performance was a mixed bag. But Tsimikas did well to cut back onto his right foot and pick out Jota for the winner.

- Joe Worrall: a big performance from the Forest centre-back to quell a potent Liverpool attack for the majority of the evening.

The villains

- Philip Zinckernagel: simply had to score when he was gift-wrapped a glorious chance. Forest were subsequently punished.

- Virgil van Dijk: below his best. The centre-back struggled to contain home striker Keinan Davis at times and was lucky not to be booked.

- Jack Colback: caught ball-watching and lost the run of Jota for his goal.

1. Alisson Becker - 6 Rarely tested in the Liverpool goal. Perhaps a shade fortunate not to have given away a penalty. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Joe Gomez - 6 Plenty of overlapping runs in the first half and offered an attacking threat. Booked in the second period for a rash foul on Brennan Johnson. Second-half header then put van Dijk under pressure. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Ibou Konate - 6 A decent enough performance but lacked his usual composure at times. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

4. Virgil van Dijk - 6 An off-day for the defender. Fouled Keinan Davies on two occasions in the second half and was lucky not to be booked. Also played a woeful pass to Takumi Minamino. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images