Liverpool continued to move through the gears in pre-season as they romped to a 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Germany.
It proved a highly useful workout for Jurgen Klopp’s side against their Champions League rivals as they now head off to Austria for a week-long training camp.
And the Anfield boss will be delighted that Darwin Nunez not only opened his goal account - but plundered four goals in the second half.
The Reds opened the scoring after just eight minutes when Mo Salah tucked home.
Then it was finally time for big-money summer signing Nunez to steal the show with a 20-minute hat-trick.
The Uruguay international opened his Liverpool goal account from the penalty spot on 48 minutes.
He notched his second just four minutes later when a clinical finish arrowed into the far corner.
Then Nunez grabbed the match ball with 22 minutes remaining with a deft finish.
The striker wasn’t to be finished there, though, and grabbed his fourth in the dying embers - albeit the Leipzig keeper should have done better.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.