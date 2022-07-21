Liverpool ran riot to claim a 5-0 pre-season victory over RB Leipzig.

Liverpool continued to move through the gears in pre-season as they romped to a 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Germany.

It proved a highly useful workout for Jurgen Klopp’s side against their Champions League rivals as they now head off to Austria for a week-long training camp.

And the Anfield boss will be delighted that Darwin Nunez not only opened his goal account - but plundered four goals in the second half.

The Reds opened the scoring after just eight minutes when Mo Salah tucked home.

Then it was finally time for big-money summer signing Nunez to steal the show with a 20-minute hat-trick.

The Uruguay international opened his Liverpool goal account from the penalty spot on 48 minutes.

He notched his second just four minutes later when a clinical finish arrowed into the far corner.

Then Nunez grabbed the match ball with 22 minutes remaining with a deft finish.

The striker wasn’t to be finished there, though, and grabbed his fourth in the dying embers - albeit the Leipzig keeper should have done better.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Adrian - 7 Made a great save on the stroke of half-time from Nkunku to keep Liverpool ahead. Subbed on 60 minutes. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Some of his passing was superb throughout while he also snuffed out the danger to thwart a Leipzig counter. Then got an assist for Nunez’s second goal. Subbed on 60 minutes. Photo: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

3. Ibrahima Konate - 6 Solid enough throughout but tired towards the end of the first half - and his heavy touch gifted Nkunku a golden chance. No surprise he was subbed at half-time. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 7 One sumptuous pass set Salah free while he made a strong challenge to repel a Leipzig foray in the 10th minute. Subbed on 60 minutes. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images