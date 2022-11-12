Liverpool player ratings in the 3-1 victory against Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool head into the World Cup on the back of a deserved win after defeated Southampton 3-1 at Anfield.

All four goals were scored in the first half as a Darwin Nunez double and a Roberto Firmino header delivered the Reds back-to-back Premier League victories.

The first half was a frenetic affair. Liverpool took the lead in the sixth minute through a glancing Firmino header before Che Adams levelled for the visitors three minutes later.

But then the Reds pressed on the gas and took a two-goal advantage into half-time courtesy of an excellent Nunez brace.

The second period wasn’t as end-to-end, although Liverpool should have been given a penalty when Mo Salah was dragged down inside the box by Mohammed Salisu.

Reds keeper Alisson Becker then made a wonderful save to deny Adams a second goal.

Yet Liverpool saw out the game fairly comfortably and things are now looking much more positive after a tough start to the season.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 8 Caught in no man's land off his line for Adams' equaliser but untroubled afterwards in the first half and distribution was good. Made a fine save from Mohamed Elyounoussi in the second period then an even better one from Adams.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Tested at times defensively on the counter but did well, while passing was very good as it usually is. Subbed late on.

3. Joe Gomez - 7 Aggressive in his defending, although around the area that allowed Adams to equalise so easily.

4. Virgil van Dijk - 8 Stopped one counter-attack with ease in the first half, but was in and around the players who should have picked up Adams. Made an excellent tackle on Adams in the second half before steering a header just wide.