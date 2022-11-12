Liverpool player ratings gallery: five 8/10s and one star gets 9/10 in Southampton win
Liverpool player ratings in the 3-1 victory against Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield.
Liverpool head into the World Cup on the back of a deserved win after defeated Southampton 3-1 at Anfield.
All four goals were scored in the first half as a Darwin Nunez double and a Roberto Firmino header delivered the Reds back-to-back Premier League victories.
The first half was a frenetic affair. Liverpool took the lead in the sixth minute through a glancing Firmino header before Che Adams levelled for the visitors three minutes later.
But then the Reds pressed on the gas and took a two-goal advantage into half-time courtesy of an excellent Nunez brace.
The second period wasn’t as end-to-end, although Liverpool should have been given a penalty when Mo Salah was dragged down inside the box by Mohammed Salisu.
Reds keeper Alisson Becker then made a wonderful save to deny Adams a second goal.
Yet Liverpool saw out the game fairly comfortably and things are now looking much more positive after a tough start to the season.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.