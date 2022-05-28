Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

Liverpool suffered Champions League final heartbreak at the hands of Real Madrid yet again as the La Liga outfit were crowned kings of Europe for a record-breaking 14th time in Paris.

The Reds fell to a 1-0 loss to Los Blancos, having also had their dreams shattered by the same opponent in Kyiv four years ago.

In a game marred by ugly scenes involving tear gas used on Kopites entering the Stade de France, Vinicius Jnr’s second-half goal proved the clinical moment for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

It brings an end to what’s been an enthralling season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, having claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - but missing out on a seventh Champions League.

Liverpool dominated the opening salvos, with Sadio Mane striking the post following a fine save from Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois.

But the Reds survived a big scare at the end of the opening 45 minutes. Karim Benzema found the back of the net following unconvincing defending between Alisson Becker and Ibou Konate.

However, the Real captain was deemed offside and a VAR check confirmed that decision.

Liverpool started the second period in fine fettle - yet were hit by a sucker-punch in the 59th minute when Vinicius was left completely unmarked at the back post and finished with aplomb.

Klopp’s men searched for an equaliser but Salah was twice denied by two excellent Courtois saves.

But it would not come as Liverpool missed out on claiming a famous treble.

Here’s how we rated the Reds’ players.

1. Alisson Becker - 6 Barely tested in the first half then had his blushes spares when the offside flag went up to rule off Benzema’s goal. No chance with goal. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 Provided plenty of guile going forward in the first half and will have been disappointed he blazed a decent chance over the bar. Failed to track Vinicius for the opening goal, though, and that proved a crucial error. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

3. Ibou Konate - 7 Robust and aggressive defending in the first half, although heavy touch almost allowed Benzema an opener. Made a brilliant tackle to curtail a Vinicius run that could well have led to Madrid doubling their lead. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

4. Virgil van Dijk - 6 Breezed through the opening 45 minutes. Sound enough in the second half but couldn’t make an impact at set-pieces. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images