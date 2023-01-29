Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round.

Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round.

Harvey Elliott was on target for the Reds at the Amex Stadium but now the holders of the competition are now out.

The first half proved a frenetic affair and Liverpool took the lead on the half-hour mark through a composed Elliott finish.

But Brighton were back level just nine minutes later when Tariq Lamptey’s long-range shot was helped on its way by Lewis Dunk’s outstretched foot.

Liverpool could not create any real gilt-edged chances in the second half and were duly punished.

And in stoppage-time, Kaoru Mitoma danced away from three Reds players inside the area before firing home to dump Jurgen Klopp’s side out of the Cup.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29

2 . Alisson Becker - 6 No chance with Dunk’s goal but made some good claims off his line and made a big save in the second half. Photo Sales

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Made a crucial block from Evan Ferguson on the line to keep the game level and played some good balls in the first half. Had a back-and-forth battle with Mitoma before being subbed in the 59th minute. Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Ibrahima Konate - 6 Made one big block in the first half and was solid throughout. Then made a huge block from Ferguson in the second period to keep the game level. But survived a a big shout for what could have been a red card when shoving over Mac Allister. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Photo Sales