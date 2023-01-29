Liverpool player ratings: six players score just 5/10 and one 4/10 in Brighton loss - gallery
Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round.
Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round.
Harvey Elliott was on target for the Reds at the Amex Stadium but now the holders of the competition are now out.
The first half proved a frenetic affair and Liverpool took the lead on the half-hour mark through a composed Elliott finish.
But Brighton were back level just nine minutes later when Tariq Lamptey’s long-range shot was helped on its way by Lewis Dunk’s outstretched foot.
Liverpool could not create any real gilt-edged chances in the second half and were duly punished.
And in stoppage-time, Kaoru Mitoma danced away from three Reds players inside the area before firing home to dump Jurgen Klopp’s side out of the Cup.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.