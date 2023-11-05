Register
Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the equalising goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road on November 05, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool player ratings: five score 4/10 and ‘peripheral’ 3/10 as Luis Diaz rescues draw vs Luton - gallery

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-1 draw against Luton Town in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 5th Nov 2023, 18:29 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 19:02 GMT

Luis Diaz came to Liverpool’s rescue as they snatched a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Luton Town in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road.

The Colombian, who missed the past two games following his parents’ kidnapping in his homeland, came off the bench to salvage a point for the Reds in stoppage-time. Jurgen Klopp’s side turned in by far their worst display of the season and could count themselves fortunate to share the spoils against the Hatters.

Darwin Nunez had six efforts on goal for Liverpool in the first half but couldn’t take any. The Uruguay international’s best opportunity arrived in the 13th minute when he latched onto Trent Alexander-Arnold’s through ball but Nunez’s effort hit the bar.

On 24 minutes, Luton could only partially clear a Reds free-kick and the rebound fell kindly for Mo Salah but he sent a half-volley into orbit. Then in the 33rd minute, Diogo Jota had a decent chance well saved by Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski.

Liverpool struggled to break down a resolute Luton defence after the interval and the home side went close to opening the scoring themselves in the 65th minute but Alisson Becker did well to keep out Carlton Morris.

Then on 70 minutes, Nunez somehow spurned a gilt-edged chance from two yards for Liverpool. Salah got his header wrong but the ball fell kindly for the ex-Benfica striker yet somehow missed the target. Although the offside flag was raised, replays showed that Salah and Nunez were both onside and VAR would have intervened had the ball been turned into the net.

And with 10 minutes remaining, the Reds were duly punished. Klopp’s side wanted a penalty when Virgil van Dijk’s header from a corner struck the arm of Luton’s Ross Barkley. The hosts launched a swift counter-attack, which was rounded off by Tahith Chong to leave Liverpool stunned.

And as it appeared the Reds would suffer a humbling loss, Diaz came off the bench to head home the equaliser in what’s been an emotional week for the winger.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Kept hold of an early Ross Barkley shot but not tested otherwise in the first half. Made a fine stop from Morris in the second half and won plenty off his line but couldn’t keep out Luton’s goal.

1. Alisson Becker - 7

Showed excellent vision in the first half to engineer a golden chance for Nunez but was defnesively tested by Ogebene. Tried to make things happen in the second half and tried his luck with a speculative 40 yard effort that failed to hit the target.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

Got away with a poor clearance in the early stages but was good for the remainder of the 45 minutes, with his passing particularly catching the eye. Solid again after the break.

3. Virgil van Dijk - 6

Went on one incredible foray in the first half and made a couple of important blocks while had a real tussle with Morris. Skinned by Ogbene in the second half that led to a Luton chance and should have took Barkley out for Luton’s goal.

4. Ibou Konate - 5

