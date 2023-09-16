Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 3-1 win against Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux.

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The Reds had to battle from behind as second-half goals from Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott ensured a fourth win in five matches so far. Jurgen Klopp’s side might not have been at their best yet displayed the battling qualities - and not for the first time this campaign - that are paramount to a side that has designs on challenging for silverware.

Just like this meeting in February, Liverpool made a horrendous start and found themselves behind in the seventh minute. Pedro Neto slalomed his way into the Liverpool box and pulled a cross back for Hee-Chan Hwang to fire home.

Diogo Jota had a chance to get the Reds level in the 13th minute but crashed over the bar. But on 34 minutes, the visitors should have found themselves two goals behind when that man Neto skipped past Joe Gomez and picked out Matheus Cunha six yards from goal but he got his header all wrong and Liverpool survived.

The Reds could have gone into half-time level when Wolves keeper Jose Sa spilled Andy Robertson’s cross but Mo Salah saw his shot blocked by Ryan Ait-Nouri.

Klopp introduced Luis Diaz at the start of the second half, as well as switching to a 4-4-2 formation. And just 10 minutes later, Liverpool were level when Salah’s cross-cum-shot found Cody Gakpo lurking at close range to prod home.

The Reds continued on the front foot, with substitute Darwin Nunez flashing wide before having an effort charged down from close range. Eventually, Liverpool’s pressure would bear fruit as they took the lead with five minutes remaining. Robertson picked up the ball on the halfway line and played a pass to Salah before motoring into the Wolves box and applied a first-time finish.

And in stoppage-time, Salah notched a hat-trick of assists when he cut a ball back for Elliott, whose arrowed effort rifled against the inside of the post and into the back of the net.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 16, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 16, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

2 . Alisson Becker - 6 Little chance with the opening goal. Didn’t have to make a save of note for the remainder of the first half but that was down to poor Wolves finishing. Hardly called into action after the breaj, Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Joe Gomez - 5 Struggled badly against Neto in the first half and not comfortable when he moved into midfield when in possession. Improved after the break. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images