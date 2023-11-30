Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 4-0 win against LASK Linz in the Europa League at Anfield.

Liverpool booked their spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League as they cruised to a 4-0 victory against LASK Linz at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo's double, a fine header from Luis Diaz and a Mo Salah penalty earned the Reds all three points as they secured top spot in Group E with one match to spare.

Liverpool ran amok in the first half and should have gone into the interval more than two goals ahead.

Harvey Elliott wasted a decent chance in the ninth minute when he cut back onto his left foot before Gakpo sliced wide.

However, the breakthrough arrived in the 12th minute when Diaz spread the ball wide for Joe Gomez and carried on his run into the box before steering home a diving header.

Four minutes later, the Reds doubled their advantage. Diaz found the run of Salah, whose exquisite cross with the outside of his boot picked out Gakpo to finish from close range.

Kostas Tsimikas then cannoned an effort onto the bar in the 32nd minute while Salah saw a shot well held by LASK keeper Tobias Lawal.

Salah would get his name on the scoresheet to wrap up the victory six minutes into the second period. Gakpo poked the ball through the LASK defence before he was adjudged to have been fouled by the onrushing Lawal, with the referee awarding a penalty. Salah stepped up and rifled the spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Gakpo nearly doubled his tally when he saw an angled 20-yard effort kiss the far post. LASK did have their moments as they looked to salvage a consolation goal, with Caoimhin Kelleher making a fine save from Ibrahim Mustapha while Jarell Quansah blocked a shot at the near post.

Then in the closing stages, Kelleher pulled off a magnificent stop to his left to deny LASK captain Robert Zulj's clever flick from a free-kick.

But Liverpool would augment their win in the 90th minute when substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold slid in Gakpo to rifle into the far corner. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.