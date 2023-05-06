Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-0 victory against Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool placed further pressure on Manchester United in the race for the Premier League top four as they battled to a hard-fought win against Brentford at Anfield.

Mo Salah’s first-half goal - his 30th of the season - gave the Reds a 1-0 triumph and a seventh successive victory in all competitions - moving them within a point of the Champions League spots.

Juren Klopp’s side were by no means at their best but showed steel and resolve to earn all three points.

Liverpool started on the front foot and took the lead in the 13th minute. Fabinho clipped in a cross that was headed back across by Virgil van Dijk and Salah bundled home from close range. That was the Egyptian’s 186th goal since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017 - placing him level with Steven Gerrard on the all-time record list. It was also his 100th at Anfield and ninth in a row at the stadium, which is another new record.

The Reds continued to ask questions of Brentford and on 29 minutes Darwin Nunez should have done better when he sent an effort over the bar after being spotted by a superb Trent Alexander-Arnold pass.

The Bees soon started to get into the game and Bryan Mbeumo thought he’d equalised with five minutes before half-time - but was adjudged to have strayed marginally offside.

In the 53rd minute, Cody Gakpo should have doubled Liverpool’s lead when Diogo Jota drilled in a cross but the Dutchman couldn’t adjust his feet from point-blank range.

Brentford then had a spell of sustained pressure that tested the Reds’ resolve without creating any real opportunities. With 12 minutes remaining, Alexander-Arnold hit a sweet effort from outside of the box that forced a flying save out of visiting keeper David Raya.

Then in the 84th minute, Gakpo couldn’t hit the target for a second time when he was first to Aaron Hickey’s misplaced header.

Liverpool’s chances of catching Manchester United are slim, having played two games more. But the Red Devils face West Ham tomorrow knowing their bitter rivals are breathing down their neck.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Mo Salah celebrates Liverpool’s only goal in the 1-0 victory against Brentford. Mo Salah celebrates Liverpool’s only goal in the 1-0 victory against Brentford.

2 . Alisson Becker - 7 Sound in the first half. Made one routine save and another important punch from a cross. Similar in the second half although booked for time-wasting.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Passing again caught the eye in the first half as Nunez should have done better with one perfectly-weighted ball over the top. Went close to adding a second with a stinging effort in the second period. Did well defensively under pressure.

4 . Ibrahima Konate - 6 Gave away a couple of fouls in the first half and his area of the pitch was targeted - with Ivan Toney causing problems. Stupidly booked in the second period for kicking the ball away but then grew to the task against Toney as the game wore on.