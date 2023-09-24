Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 3-1 win against West Ham United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool recorded a fifth successive Premier League victory as they earned a 3-1 triumph over West Ham United at Anfield.

Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were on target as the Reds remain hot on the heels of leaders Manchester City in the early stage of the season.

Liverpool started the game slowly and were fortunate not to fall behind. In the seventh minute, Reds keeper Alisson Becker made a superb save to thwart Tomas Soucek’s header before Michail Antonio nodded wide just a minute later for the visitors.

Klopp’s men then found some rhythm and were awarded a penalty when Salah was tripped inside the area by Hammers defender Nayef Aguerd. Salah stepped up and slammed home his spot-kick to give Liverpool the lead. The hosts should have extended their advantage, with Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Salah all spurning decent opportunities.

And the Reds were duly punished on 42 minutes as Jarrod Bown beat Virgil van Dijk to the ball and steered a diving header into the far corner. Liverpool thought they’d retaken the lead on the stroke of half-time when Curtis Jones latched on to Dominic Szoboszlai’s pass and finished but the midfielder was adjudged to have been offside.

Nunez missed a big chance seven minutes into the second half when his snap-shot went narrowly wide. The Reds were then given a stark reminder as Bowen nodded into the arms of Alisson from a corner.

But Nunez would soon find the net on the hour mark when Alexis Mac Allister played an inch-perfect ball of the time and the Uruguay international expertly steered a first-time volley into the corner.

Liverpool continued to dominate and got their reward with five minutes remaining. Van Dijk header a corner back across goal for substitute Jota to sweep into the net from close range.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

2 . Alisson Becker - 7 Made a big save to deny Soucek but couldn’t repeat the feat with Bowen’s header. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Joe Gomez - 8 Far better in the first half than he was at Wolves, offering a constant outlet down the flank and calm when he roamed into the middle. Sound defensively, too. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images