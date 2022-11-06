Liverpool player ratings gallery: three stars get 8/10 and several 7/10s in Tottenham victory
Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
Liverpool picked up their first Premier League away victory of the season as they battled to a hard-fought 2-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur.
Mo Salah netted a first-half double as the Reds will finally hope this can be a turning point point for their top-flight campaign.
Liverpool were out of the traps quickly and took the lead after 11 minutes through Salah’s composed finish.
And the Reds had their second five minutes before half-time when Salah profited from Eric Dier’s poor header to calmly finish beyond Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.
Tottenham unsurprisingly asked Liverpool questions in the second half and reduced the arrears when Harry Kane beat Reds stopper Alisson Becker from an acute angle in the 70th minute.
Spurs piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but Jurgen Klopp’s side were stoic to claim all three points.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.