Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Liverpool picked up their first Premier League away victory of the season as they battled to a hard-fought 2-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur.

Mo Salah netted a first-half double as the Reds will finally hope this can be a turning point point for their top-flight campaign.

Liverpool were out of the traps quickly and took the lead after 11 minutes through Salah’s composed finish.

And the Reds had their second five minutes before half-time when Salah profited from Eric Dier’s poor header to calmly finish beyond Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham unsurprisingly asked Liverpool questions in the second half and reduced the arrears when Harry Kane beat Reds stopper Alisson Becker from an acute angle in the 70th minute.

Spurs piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but Jurgen Klopp’s side were stoic to claim all three points.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 8 Late to a cross in the first half but Perisic's header came off the keeper. Then made a solid save before playing the ball that led to Salah's second. Made a good save from a Dier header early in the second half and showed bravery when challenging Matt Docherty for the ball in the 85th minute.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Classy on the ball, with one staggeringly good crossfield ball to Nunez. Did survive a penalty shout in the first half, though, and that wasn't his only nervous moment defensively. Well out of position in the dying embers and got a rollicking off Henderson.

3. Ibrahima Konate - 7 Got across well in the first half to snuff out danger. Won most of his duels but perhaps didn't get close enough to Kane for the striker's first goal. Got tighter a few minutes later to repel Kane on the edge of the box.

4. Virgil van Dijk - 7 Breezed through the first half then played and did well after the break.