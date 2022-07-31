Liverpool suffered a 3-0 pre-season friendly loss to RC Strasbourg at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp unsurprisingly made wholesale changes from Saturday’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City - with James Milner, Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate the only senior players from last season to feature.

But it’s more minutes into the Reds’ legs as they prepare to face Fulham on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League season in six days’ time.

Liverpool fell behind in just the fourth minute when lacklustre defending allowed Adrien Thomasson to sweep home.

Then more poor work from the young Reds side caused them more trouble, with Habib Diallo doubling the visitors’ lead 10 minutes later.

Strasbourg then had a third in the 21st minute - yet again caused by mistakes from Liverpool - with Diallo doubling his tally.

The Reds did try to respond before half-time, with Stefan Bajcetic having a free-kick tipped over the crossbar.

Liverpool had the better of things in the second half and created some chances - but nothing gilt-edged.

Then there was a scare just six days before the Premier League season begins when Konate was withdrawn after twice receiving treatment.

There were no goals for a bumper Anfield crowd to cheer - and now all eyes turn towards Fulham.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Harvey Davies - 6 The 18-year-old may be disappointed he didn’t get a stronger hand to Diallo’s third goal. Couldn’t do a thing about the others. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

2. Isaac Mubaya - 5.5 Caught out for Strasbourg’s opening goal when he failed to react quick enough at the back post. Got into some good attacking positions but crossing lacked finesse. Subbed at half-time. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Ibou Konate - 5 Not his usual self. Committed a couple of fouls and would have been booked in a competitive game. One unconvincing defensive header in the second half also caused some panic in Liverpool’s box. Subbed in the 57th minute after receiving treatment on two occasions. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

4. Joe Gomez - 6 At no fault for any of the first-half goals. Switched to right-back in the second half and whipped in one teasing cross no red shirt could meet. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images