Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool got a much-needed confidence booster as they sauntered to a 2-0 victory over Rangers in the Champions League at Anfield.

A Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and a penalty from Mo Salah either side of half-time ensured the Reds moved into second place in Group A with three matches remaining.

Liverpool dominated the first half and should have taken more than a 1-0 lead into the interval.

The Reds opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Alexander-Arnold bent home a free-kick 25 yards from goal.

The home side continued to tighten the screw but could not double their advantage.

Darwin Nunez was thwarted several times by Rangers keeper Allan McGregor, while Salah and Luis Diaz also went close.

Liverpool would indeed notch a second just eight minutes into the second half. Diaz chopped into the box and was brought down by Leon King, with the referee immediately pointing to the penalty spot.

Salah stepped up and fired home down the middle.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had chances afterwards but couldn’t increase their advantage. However, they’ll be satisfied with their work ahead of a trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 7 Bar one late save, the keeper may as well have had his flip flops on. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 It just felt like he was going to find the top corner when he stepped up in the seventh minute. Passing caught the eye and corners were also good. A much-needed confidence booster and was subbed to a standing ovation in stoppage-time. Photo: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 7 Bar one tussle with Alberto Morelos, it was a quite game for Matip. Will be delighted with a clean sheet but may be frustrated he couldn't steer a late hate on target. Photo: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 7 Breezed through the game may have been disappointed he did not get his head on a couple of corners. Photo: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images