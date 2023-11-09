Lacklustre Liverpool's unblemished start to their Europa League campaign came to an end as they were defeated 3-2 by Toulouse.

Despite the Reds thrashing Les Violets 5-1 in the reverse fixture at Anfield last month, they were abject in the south of France and missed out on moving into the knockout stage of the competition. To a man, Jurgen Klopp's troops were well short of their best as their lead at the top of Group A was slashed to two points.

Liverpool almost broke the deadlock in the fourth minute when Joe Gomez, captain for the evening, guided a near-post header against the bar. However, the Reds failed to create any real gilt-edged chances after that in the first half. Ben Doak had an effort straight at the Toulouse keeper saved, an Alexis Mac Allister shot from outside the box was deflected over the bar while Harvey Elliott had a couple of attempts blocked.

The hosts fired a shot across the Reds' bows on 29 minutes when Gabriel Suazo just couldn't get on the end of a cross. Then Les Violets were gifted the opening with nine minutes before the interval. Aron Dannum pilfered Kostas Tsimikas off the ball before driving at goal and his shot deflected off Jarell Qaunsah and beyond Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Klopp called for the cavalry at half-time as he introduced Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Yet it was the French side who took the game by the scruff of the neck. Suazo spurned a golden chance just two minutes into the second period before Thijs Dallinga had a goal chalked offside. But it was that man Dallinga, who scored at Anfield, who increased Toulouse's advantage on 58 minutes when he took down a cross before firing into the far corner.

Liverpool fortuitously got back into the game in the 74th minute through a Cristian Cásseres own goal. However, the deficit would return to two goals just minutes later when Frank Magri was left unmarked at the back post and steered home.

Substitute Diogo Jota notched a late consolation to set up an interesting finish - and Liverpool thought they had snatched a point when Jarell Quansah found the back of the net in the seventh minute of stoppage-time. Yet after a lengthy VAR check, with the VAR twice going to the pitchside monitor, deemed Alexis Mac Allister handled the build-up.

But in truth, a share of the spoils was what the Reds would not have warranted following a hapless performance. Here's how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 5 Little chance with Toulouse's opening two goals but may be disappointed he pushed a cross straight into the path of Magri for the third.

2 . Kostas Tsimikas - 3 Really poor in the first half. Pilfered of possession that led to the opener, a bad pass resulted in Endo being booked and sent a cross high into the stands. Subbed at half-time.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 5 Won plenty in the first half and unlucky that Donnum's shot he blocked found the back of the net. Skinned early in the second half and couldn't keep out Toulouse before having what he though a late equaliser chalked off.