Liverpool defeated Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win the FA Cup and keep their quadruple dreams alive.

Liverpool have been crowned FA Cup champions after edging Chelsea yet again on penalties following a nerve-biting 0-0 draw at Wembley.

There was a potent whiff of deja vu as the Reds overcame the Londoners for a second time in a shootout this season, having won the Carabao Cup in the same manner.

Alisson Becker made a big save from Mason Mount before Kostas Tsimikas stepped up to give Jurgen Klopp’s men a 6-5 win on penalties.

The game proved a tight affair, with both sides having chances they couldn’t take. Andy Robertson went closest with just six minutes left when he struck the post.

But just like when the Premier League heavyweights met in the Carabao Cup final in February, the game ended goalless after 90 minute and extra-time ensued.

Neither side could create a clear-cut chance in the subsequent 30 minutes and yet again penalties decided the encounter.

Liverpool took the advantage in the shootout when Cesar Azpilicueta struck the post.

Sadio Mane stepped up to take the Reds’ fifth spot-kick with a chance to settle the encounter - but was thwarted by Senegal team-mate Edouard Mendy.

That took the shootout to sudden death, with Mount being kept out by Alisson.

And Tsimikas stepped up and finished with aplomb to deliver Liverpool their first FA Cup since 2006 and eighth in the club’s history.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 8 Made two big saves from Alonso either side of half-time. Confident in everything he did. Huge penalty save from Mount proved crucial. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Played a genius ball through to Diaz with the outside of his boot and should have been converted in the first half. Delivered a pinpoint cross that Jota should have done better with after the break and made a big tackle to repel Pulisic as he went to pull the trigger. Slotted home the fourth penalty in the shootout. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3. Ibou Konate - 7 Won his battles with Romelu Lukaku in the first half but shot over the bar from long range was one to forget. Similarly robust throughout the rest of the game. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 7 Cleverly ensured Lukaku blazed over when he found space in the first half. Then kept the Chelsea dangerman quiet in the second period. Then surprisingly subbed ahead of extra-time. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images