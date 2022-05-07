Liverpool drew 1-1 with Tottenham and slipped up in the Premier League title race with Manchester City.

Liverpool slipped up in the Premier League title race as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

The Reds have moved top of the table on goal difference but Manchester City have a chance to go three points clear when they play Newcastle United tomorrow.

Son Heung-min gave Spurs the lead but Luis Diaz came up with a huge goal to at least ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up a point.

Liverpool dominated the first half but couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Virgil van Dijk headed against the bar from a corner while Luis Diaz produced a good save out of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

The visitors fired a warning just before half-time when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck the post from long range.

Then in the 56th minute, the Reds were delivered a huge blow when they fell behind despite being on top.

Tottenham launched a swift attack and Son Heung-min rounded off the move from close range.

However, Liverpool got themselves back level with 16 minutes remaining when Diaz’s effort took a wicked deflection and found the bottom corner.

But the Reds were unable to find another goal - now it’s advantage Man City in the title race.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 6 Made a double save in the first half that wouldn’t have counted due to offside. No chance with goal and barely had anything else to do. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Image

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 Whipped in several dangerous crosses in the first half, as well as superbly stopping a Harry Kane foray. Crossing was also inconsistent. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Ibou Konate - 6 Made on excellent sliding challenges on Son Heung-min in the first period. Didn’t do too much wrong in the second period. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 6 Will be disappointed he did not score with two headers off target in the first half. And perhaps should have followed the run of Kane in the build-up for Spurs’ goal. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images