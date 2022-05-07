Liverpool slipped up in the Premier League title race as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.
The Reds have moved top of the table on goal difference but Manchester City have a chance to go three points clear when they play Newcastle United tomorrow.
Son Heung-min gave Spurs the lead but Luis Diaz came up with a huge goal to at least ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up a point.
Liverpool dominated the first half but couldn’t find the breakthrough.
Virgil van Dijk headed against the bar from a corner while Luis Diaz produced a good save out of Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.
The visitors fired a warning just before half-time when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck the post from long range.
Then in the 56th minute, the Reds were delivered a huge blow when they fell behind despite being on top.
Tottenham launched a swift attack and Son Heung-min rounded off the move from close range.
However, Liverpool got themselves back level with 16 minutes remaining when Diaz’s effort took a wicked deflection and found the bottom corner.
But the Reds were unable to find another goal - now it’s advantage Man City in the title race.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.