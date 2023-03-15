Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 loss against Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League last-16 second-leg clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool were unsurprisingly unable to pull off an almost impossible mission as they exited the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the last 16.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 loss in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and barely threatened to overturn the sobering 5-2 loss suffered in the first leg at Anfield three weeks ago.

The first half ended goalless although Liverpool rode their luck. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a huge save to deny Vinicius Jr in the 18th minute before making an even better when to fingertip Eduardo Camavinga’s long-range effort against the bar just two minutes later.

The Reds did calve out a few efforts of their own. Darwin Nunez produced a decent stop from Real keeper Thiabaut Courtois in the home net, while Cody Gakpo also saw a well-struck effort thwarted.

Liverpool were again indebted to Alisson in the 54th minute when he repelled Federico Valverde. But Madrid would eventually find their way to win the game on the night when Karim Benzema stroked home with 12 minutes remaining.

It meant the Reds fell to a 6-2 aggregate defeat and brought the curtain down on their European campaign. Now a top-four Premier League finish is about as good as it can get for Klopp’s side in what’s proven a highly underwhelming season.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 9 Made two huge stop to keep the game level in the first half from Vinicius and Camavinga. Kept Liverpool in the game in the second half when thwarting Valverde. Helpless to Benzema’s goal. Man of the match.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4 Struggled to contain Vinicius in the first half and couldn’t pick out a red shirt in stoppage-time after foraying into the box. Similar in the second half and didn’t do enough going forward. Then switched off to lose Vinicius which led to Benzema’s goal.

3 . Virgil van Dijk - 6 Played one raking pass to set Salah free in the first half. Made several important blocks and interceptions in the second period but perhaps could got caught slightly flat footed by Vinicius

4 . Ibrahima Konate - 6 Made one great early challenge on Vinicius and covered Alexander-Arnold well in the first half. Slow to react to Benzema for his goal, though.