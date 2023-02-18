The Liverpool player ratings following a resounding win on Tyneside against Newcastle United.

Liverpool closed the gap in the race for a Champions League spot with a comfortable 2-0 away win over Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

A frantic first 22 minutes saw the Reds take all three points against direct rivals in the race for a top four spot, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo on target, while the Magpies were reduced to 10 men after just over 20 minutes when Nick Pope handled outside the area.

Liverpool got off to a nervy start, requiring Alisson Becker to deny Almiron from close range, but the nerves quickly settled after that point. In fact, the Reds were ahead within 10 minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a perfect ball from deep to pick out Nunez as the striker made a well-timed run in behind the Newcastle back-line.

Nunez chested the ball down and timed a half-volley perfectly to make the breakthrough. it got even better seven minutes later when Mo Salah produced a piece of brilliance to deliver a first-time ball through to Gakpo, who took a touch and nipped the ball home ahead of Pope. Speaking of Pope, the Newcastle goalkeeper was sent off five minutes later, in the 22nd minute for rushing out to intercept a long ball from Alisson before diving to the floor and blatantly handballing outside the box.

After that point, the game had a feeling of inevitabilty about it, and Jurgen Klopp even decided to make four changes around the hour-mark in a bid to rest key stars for next week’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid, though Darwin Nunez came close to scoring another just before, forcing Martin Dubravka into a good save.

Alisson had to produce another good save of his own with around 10 minutes left on the clock following a poor Roberto Firmino pass in midfield, doing well to deny Callum Wilson, but it was an otherwise comfortable win for Liverpool, who move up to eighth as a result, six points behind Newcastle in fourth with a game in hand.

Take a look at the Liverpool player ratings from the clash below...

Alisson Becker - 9 Great save to deny Almiron in the first four minutes. Later, his quick-thinking ball forward caught out Nick Pope and led to the Newcastle goalkeeper being sent off. Above all that, a superb save to deny Allen Saint-Maximin what would have been a certain goal, and he also denied Callum Wilson in a late one-on-one.

Andy Robertson - 8 Plenty of lung-busting runs to get forward. He was a real threat on the overlap and created good attacking opportunities with quick balls down the line and aggressive interceptions.

Virgil van Dijk - 6 Caught out of position early on to afford a big chance to Almiron and Newcastle. Improved after that and looked steady overall, especially given his recent absence.

Joe Gomez - 7 Comfortable at the back for the most part. Solid display.