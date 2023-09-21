Liverpool raised the curtain to their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 Group E victory over LASK at the Raiffeisen Arena.

However, the Reds were forced to come from behind for the fourth time in five matches in what is becoming a worrying early-season trend. Darwin Nunez bagged from the penalty spot in the second half before Luis Diaz tucked home the winner for Jurgen Klopp’s troops. Then Mo Salah came off the bench to seal all three points for the visitors.

Liverpool were left shellshocked as they fell behind for the fourth time in five games in the 14th minute. LASK pulled a corner back to Florian Flecker waiting on the edge of the box and he unleashed an unstoppable right-footed effort beyond Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds tried to work their way back into the encounter and should have been level in the 36th minute. Virgil van Dijk headed a corner back across goal that found Nunez just yards from goal. However, the Uruguay international saw his effort saved by home keeper Tobias Lawal from point-blank range.

Just like in the 3-1 victory over Wolves last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s side improved significantly in the second period. They were level in the 56th minute when Diaz won Liverpool a penalty and Nunez stepped up to fire home. Then Diaz would etch his name on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute when he latched on to Ryan Gravenberch’s cross and calmly finished.

Liverpool gained control of the game and would add a third with three minutes remaining when Salah, who was excellent during his substitute cameo, poked an effort through the legs of Lawal.

It was not a vintage performance from the Reds, although they’ll be pleased to have shown their battling attributes again to earn a fifth successive win in all competitions.

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 No chance with LASK’s opening goal. Otherwise untested in the first half but distribution poor on a couple of occasions. Made one good stop to his left in the second period and an excellent save with his legs despite the offside flag subsequently being raised. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - 5 Set Nunez free early in the game but didn’t look entirely comfortable as a makeshift right-back and booked. Provided the cross that led to Liverpool’s penalty before being subbed in the 60th minute. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images