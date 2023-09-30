Liverpool suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as a Joel Matip own goal saw them beaten 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening as they finished the game with nine men.

Curtis Jones was sent off after a VAR check in the first half before Luis Diaz had a goal controversially chalked off for offside following a brilliant run and finish.

Son Heung-min put the hosts ahead but the Reds fought back as Cody Gakpo fired in on the strike of half time from Virgil van Dijk’s knock down. Jota came in for Gakpo at half time but two swift yellow cards saw him sent off and the Reds reduced to nine players.

Liverpool battled hard and looked to have seen the game out to earn a point only for a low cross to be turned in by Matip in the sixth minute of stoppage time. The Reds sit fourth and remain two points adrift of Manchester City in first. Here’s how we rated the performances from Liverpool in North London...

1 . Joel Matip reacts after scoring an own goal past Alisson Becker (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) Joel Matip reacts after scoring an own goal past Alisson Becker

2 . Alisson Becker - 9 Has been one of Liverpool’s best players for a number of seasons now, and made seven saves to keep his side in it until the late blow.

3 . Joe Gomez - 8 Produced a solid defensive effort in really tough circumstances.