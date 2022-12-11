Liverpool player ratings gallery: one star gets 8/10 but several 5/10s in Lyon defeat
Liverpool player ratings from the 3-1 loss against Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.
Liverpool’s return to action ended in defeat as they fell to a a 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.
Fabio Carvalho was on targe Jurgen Klopp’s side, who used the match to give plenty of his squad minutes.
And the Reds missed out on claiming a bonus point as they lost the penalty shootout 5-3.
Liverpool made a dream start and took the lead inside the first minute when Carvalho tapped home from close range.
The Reds should have gone 2-0 ahead on 14 minutes when Roberto Firmino won his side a penalty. However, Mo Salah saw his effort saved.
And Lyon punished Klopp’s side when they equalised four minutes before the break through ex-Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.
Liverpool made a raft of changes at half-time and in the second half. Unsurprisingly, they lost momentum and Lyon took the lead in the 65th minute through Bradley Barcola.
And the Ligue 1 side wrapped up the victory in the 83rd minute when Lacazette fired home his second of the game.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.