Liverpool player ratings from the 3-1 loss against Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.

Liverpool’s return to action ended in defeat as they fell to a a 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup.

Fabio Carvalho was on targe Jurgen Klopp’s side, who used the match to give plenty of his squad minutes.

And the Reds missed out on claiming a bonus point as they lost the penalty shootout 5-3.

Liverpool made a dream start and took the lead inside the first minute when Carvalho tapped home from close range.

The Reds should have gone 2-0 ahead on 14 minutes when Roberto Firmino won his side a penalty. However, Mo Salah saw his effort saved.

And Lyon punished Klopp’s side when they equalised four minutes before the break through ex-Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Liverpool made a raft of changes at half-time and in the second half. Unsurprisingly, they lost momentum and Lyon took the lead in the 65th minute through Bradley Barcola.

And the Ligue 1 side wrapped up the victory in the 83rd minute when Lacazette fired home his second of the game.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kellher - 5 Collected a cross with authority and saved from Dembele well. But failed to communicate with Robertson for Lyon's equaliser when he came racing off his line. Subbed at half-time.

James Milner - 6 Saw plenty of the ball in the first half to help get Liverpool up the pitch. Moved into midfielder in the second half.

Joel Matip - 7 Decent on his return from injury, making one important clearance. Unsurprisingly subbed at half-time.

Joe Gomez - 6 Lost the ball cheaply in the opening stages but sound otherwise in the first half and put enough pressure on Dembele to ensure his effort was down Kelleher's throat. Subbed after the break