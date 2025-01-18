Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings from the 2-0 victory against Brentford in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Liverpool moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a dramatic 2-0 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score two stoppage-time goals and earn the Reds their first league triumph of the new year. Arne Slot’s side were dominant throughout but had struggles in the final third before Nunez’s heroics.

Brentford should have opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Mikkel Damsgaard was left in acres of space at the back post but swiped at thin air from inside the six-yard box.

Liverpool had the better opportunities for the remainder of the opening period, with Dominik Szoboszli clipping the crossbar with a long-range shot. Then in the 39th minute, the Reds mustered a swift counter-attack and Mo Salah found Cody Gakpo in space at the back post but his shot from an acute angle rolled wide of the far post.

Slot’s troops made a bright start to the second period, with Gakpo being well kept out by Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken before Luis Diaz had a shot saved. But despite their dominance, Liverpool could not find a way through while the Bees failed to pack a punch when they managed to break.

And as it looked like the Reds would have to settle for a third successive league draw, the deadlock was broken in the 91st minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold got to the byline and he picked out Nunez, who dispatched his effort beyond Flekken to send the travelling Kopites into euphoria.

Then with Brentford pushing for an equaliser, Liverpool put the game to bed, with Nunez again producing an emphatic finish to seal the three points. It was nothing less than the Reds deserved and they have now put the pressure on Arsenal, who play Aston Villa in the late kick-off. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 7

Made a couple of routine saves down his throat in the first half. Forced into several saves after the break but luckily Brentford were not clinical and many were straight at him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Put one fine cross in that was crying out to be attacked in the first half but not as influential he might have hoped. Saw more of the ball after the break, flashing one shot wide and then engineered the winner.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Solid in the first half, getting back to quell a Brentford counter and floating in a cross for a Diaz chance. Had to cover plenty of ground in the second half as Alexander-Arnold pushed further forward in pursuit of a goal.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Dominant in the first half, with the highlight when he recovered to easily shove Mbuemo off the ball. Got in the way of everything after the break.

Kostas Tsimikas - 5

Got booked in the eighth minute for a silly foul and his side was targeted by Brentford throughout the first half. Corners weren’t always on the money, though, and was subbed in the 65th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Was excellent pinching the ball of Brentford when they threatened to counter and had a long-range effort saved. Battled away in the second period and had to get around plenty of the pitch.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

So efficient in the first half and showed his nous to win a couple of fouls when under pressure. Continued that way in the second half and the Liverpool fans thought he’d netted when his header hit the side netting. Subbed in the 80th minute.

Mo Salah - 6

Too peripheral in the first half but nearly had an assist when finding Gakpo unmarked. Didn’t make enough of an impact in the second period and was fortunate to stay on the pitch rather than be substituted when Gakpo went off. But finally had a chance at the death on the edge of the box but couldn’t find the target.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Had three chances in the first half, with one kissing the crossbar but picked up a booking. Put Brentford on the back foot in the second period and did really well to help slow down Mbeumo during one counter-attack. Subbed in the 80th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Lively when he had the ball at his feet but that wasn’t in enough dangerous areas, although he had Liverpool’s best chance but couldn’t keep his composure. Was denied by a good save from Flekken early in the second period and won a free-kick just on the edge of the box, Subbed in the 87th minute.

Luis Diaz - 6

Got a header all wrong inside the box when picked out by Konate and didn’t make the most of a couple of other chances. Had an effort well saved by Flekken in the second half before being subbed in the 65th minute.

Sub 1 - Andy Robertson (replaced Tsimikas) - 6

Added thrust down the flank.

Sub 2 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Diaz) - 8

Headed wide a good chance just moments after coming on before blazing over a shot. But came up with the goods at the death when unleashing two fines finishes. Has to be a confidence booster and a springboard.

Sub 3 - Harvey Elliott - 8

Involved in both goals and made a pivotal impact.

Sub 4 - Curtis Jones - 6

Gave Liverpool fresh legs.

Sub 5 - Federico Chiesa - N/A

Looked energetic and played his part in Nunez’s second.