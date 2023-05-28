A much-changed Liverpool side played out a pulsating game on the final day of the Premier League season.

Liverpool and Southampton played out an exciting game at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 4-4 with relegated Southampton.

The first half was full of action with four goals scored before the half-hour mark. Diogo Jota gave the Reds a 10th minute lead before Roberto Firmino scored a vintage goal, sitting down two defenders and finishing brilliantly in his final game for the club.

Despite a strong start, Klopp’s men were pegged back after goals from James Ward-Prowse and Kamaldeen Sulemana were scored within nine minutes of each other.

In the second half, Liverpool fell behind just minutes after restart, as Sulemana grabbed his second of the afternoon. Klopp then rang the changes just before the hour mark, as Firmino came off for the final time to be replaced by Cody Gakpo.

Not long after, Southampton found themselves 4-2 up as Adam Armstrong gave the home side what looked like an unassailable lead in the 64th minute, but it didn’t last for long. Ten minute later, Liverpool were level. A quickfire double from Gakpo and Jota brought the away side level and it finished 4-4.

Liverpool had already confirmed their fifth place finish prior to the victory over Southampton, as Klopp made seven changes for the match.

Here’s how the Reds’ players rated on the final day of the season.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 5/10 The substitute keeper was beaten four times but also had to contend nine shots on target as well.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10 Despite Liverpool scoring four goals, Alexander-Arnold wasn’t directly involved in any of them for a change - he was dribbled past three times but also managed three key passes.

3 . Joel Matip - 6/10 Not his best performance, Matip struggled in his first appearance for over a month.

4 . Joe Gomez - 5/10 Gomez struggled on his return to the side to make an impact at the back.